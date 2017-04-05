Ontario gets "Cs" on gender wage gap, poverty in new report

Ontario needs to do better on poverty and its gender wage gap, according to a new report from the Conference Board of Canada.

The report card grades Ontario in relation to Canada, other provinces, and even a few other countries on measures of social performance.

While Ontario received a “B” grade overall, it only earned a “C” on the gender wage gap and poverty from the non-profit think-tank.

Craig Alexander, chief economist for the Conference Board of Canada, said while the province is “middle of the pack” compared to other large economies, it’s falling behind on rising income inequality.

“Poverty in Ontario has been edging higher over time,” he said.

“We need to change that tide.”

The U.S. sits at the back of the class with an overall “D” grade in large part due to unchecked income inequality.

While Ontario is doing “ok” economically, the province needs to do a better job making sure the standard of living rises for everyone, he said.

In addition to the gender gap, there’s also a wage gap for people with disabilities, immigrants and racialized groups, Alexander added.

Tanya van Biesan, executive director, Canada for Catalyst Inc., which works to expand opportunities for women in the workplace, said she was “surprised and dismayed” to see how poorly Ontario fared when it came to the gender wage gap.

But she offered several possible solutions to help close it.

Organizations should start with a “pay equity audit” to see how much women are making in relation to men before “digging down" into internal processes to see where roadblocks are happening.

Some organizations, she said, have even started a “no negotiations” policy in an effort to close the gap.