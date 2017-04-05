Ontario helps found non-profit to help build better digital services

TORONTO — The Ontario government is spending $700,000 to help found a non-profit that will help it build better digital services.

Code for Canada, officially launched today, is part of an international network of non-profits including Code for America and Code for Australia.

Some of the $700,000 in funding will go towards paying digital experts to work with the Ontario government to design easier-to-use digital government services.

The idea is to make government online services as good as popular banking apps and shopping websites.

Tech companies Shopify and Normative are also backing Code for Canada.