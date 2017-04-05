Toronto residents invited to learn to coexist with coyotes

Torontonians could soon see more coyotes in the city.

But there’s no need to panic, say animal advocates. In fact, residents in urban areas should learn to co-exist with coyotes.

“Toronto is a very viable and healthy location for coyotes to thrive,” said Lesley Sampson, co-founding executive director of Coyote Watch Canada, a grassroots charity advocating for positive wildlife experiences. “Coyotes are great navigators. They’re resilient and savvy and will use the same pathways that we do.”

The group is teaming up with other wildlife advocates and the city’s animal services office for an information session next week, to educate residents about coyote behaviours and the best practices to minimize potential negative encounters with these creatures.

No one knows exactly how many coyotes live in and around Toronto, but the sightings tend to increase in the early months of the year. That’s because it’s their mating season and there’s less human traffic outside, said Toronto Animal Services program manager Mary Lou Leiher.

Throughout 2016, the office received a total of 636 coyote sightings across the city. They also responded to 301 calls for injured and distressed coyotes, and picked up 132 dead ones.

While coyotes have become “a natural part” of the city’s landscape, residents are encouraged to play an active role in making sure the cohabitation is smooth and problem-free, said Sampson.

Best practices include avoiding the overflow of garbage bins, keeping house pets under supervision and always reporting any sighting. Most of all, people must refrain from feeding coyotes – just like any other wild animals.

“They do not need our help. There’s plenty of food for them all over the place,” said Sampson, noting coyotes feast on rodents and rabbits, thus playing their part in the ecosystem.

