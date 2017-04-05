Trial begins for four men charged in fatal shooting at Toronto cafe

TORONTO — Prosecutors are making their opening arguments in the trial of four men accused in a fatal daylight shooting at a Toronto cafe.

Rabih Alkhalil, Dean Wiwchar, Nicola Nero and Martino Caputo are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Raposo.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Raposo was fatally shot on the patio of the Sicilian Sidewalk Cafe on June 18, 2012 as soccer fans gathered to watch a Euro Cup game.

The brazen daytime attack was one of several fatal public shootings that summer.

It came weeks after a shooting in the food court of the Eaton Centre shopping mall that claimed the lives of two people and injured several others.