Justice minister receives Indigenous women leadership award
The inaugural award, presented to Jody Wilson-Raybould, is part of an initiative to put a spotlight on the success of Indigenous women across the country.
A new initiative is highlighting the success of Indigenous women to inspire younger generations.
The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business has launched the Indigenous Women in Leadership program, through which they’ll recognize and honour accomplished and committed women from First Nations communities.
In a ceremony that took place in Toronto this Thursday, the inaugural award was presented to Jody Wilson-Raybould, the federal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.
“We are very much a matriarchal society where women have always been the fire keepers and really important in our communities,” said council president and CEO Jean Paul Gladu. But the introduction of colonial systems and the Indian Act brought a male-driven approach that has left many women “disempowered up to today,” he said.
“The same can be said about corporate Canada, where most of the executives are white men. We need to break outside of that.”
The Toronto-based council promotes business initiatives among Indigenous communities across the country, and strives to increase women representation. About 50 per cent of its staff are women, and representation on the board of directors is 40 per cent.
The previous CEO was a woman, and the council recently inducted into its Hall of Fame a young Albertan woman who works in the tech industry.
Showcasing the success of women will help create a future that gives them a rightful place in the country’s academia, politics, entertainment and economy, said Gladu.
“We need to see the value of women in the success of our country, especially in the process of reconciliation,” he said. “Every young girl in Aboriginal communities will look at Wilson-Raybould and say, ‘she did it, I can do it too. Maybe I can be the next Prime Minister.’”
