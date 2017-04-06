Massive 5-alarm fire at Toronto auto wrecking yard; no injuries reported

TORONTO — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at an auto wrecking business in northeast Toronto.

The fire began in an oil pit at the business near Sewells Road and Steeles Avenue late Thursday morning.

Fire officials say it is a massive blaze and difficult to fight, as crews can't use water.

They are using foam chemicals to put out the fire.

A nearby CN Rail line has been shut down and the Toronto Transit Commission has sent in buses to shelter workers.