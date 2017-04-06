Ontario bill named for firefighters killed in roof collapse would protect others

TORONTO — An Ontario private member's bill named after two firefighters killed in a roof collapse aims to protect others venturing into similar situations.

Ken Rea and Ray Walter, volunteer North Perth firefighters, died in 2011 when fighting a fire at a dollar store.

They were unaware that the roof was made with lightweight construction material that becomes volatile in a fire.

Progressive Conservative Randy Pettapiece's bill would ensure commercial, industrial and multi-family dwellings with that type of construction are identified as such with an emblem displayed prominently on the building.

North Perth Fire Chief Ed Smith says he's not condemning the type of construction, saying it's very popular, but firefighters need to know what they're dealing with in a high-pressure situation.