Police issue warning after carfentanil found in drugs seized north of Toronto
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police are warning the public after the deadly opioid carfentanil was found north of Toronto in York Region.
York regional police say officers were called to a gas station in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Jan. 28 to investigate a report of an injured woman in the washroom.
They say officers seized a quantity of white powder, believed at the time to be fentanyl, but say testing by Health Canada has determined the powder contained carfentanil.
Carfentanil, which is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, is commonly used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals.
Police say the woman has been charged with possession and did not suffer any serious injuries.
They say recreational drug users should be aware that carfentanil — which can be lethal in quantities as little as two milligrams — can be found mixed with other drugs.
