Toronto man ‘shocked and upset’ by terrorism charge

A Toronto man accused of travelling to Turkey to join Daesh made a brief appearance in a downtown court Thursday morning.

Dressed in a light grey sweater and faded blue jeans, Pamir Hakimzadah, 27, said his name and little else during a bail court hearing at Old City Hall, holding his hands together in front of himself and starring at either the floor or wall of the glass-panelled prisoner’s box.

Hakimzadah turned once, briefly, to look over a packed courtroom filled with mainly members of the media and shared a short, whispered conversation with his lawyer before a police officer escorted him out of the court.

Hakimzadah is charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group in relation to a 2014 trip he allegedly took to Turkey to join Daesh, which is also known as the Islamic State.

He was arrested by the RCMP on Wednesday after a year-long investigation dubbed “Project SACHET.”

Hakimzadah was already in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre for several other criminal charges laid by Toronto police in June 2016, including uttering threats, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Rishma Gupta, who is also representing Hakimzadah on the assault charges, said her client is “shocked and upset” by the new terrorism allegation.

“We're in a culture where anybody can be charged with terrorism,” Gupta told reporters outside the courtroom, adding that she found it “suspect” that the RCMP have been investigating since January 2016 but only laid charges Wednesday.

Gupta said she was made aware of the terrorism investigation after Hakimzadah’s arrest on the assault charges but couldn’t say how the terrorism investigation arose.