News / Toronto

Toronto Silent Film Festival re-premieres long lost movies

Festival features Buster Keaton, Laurel and Hardy and more.

Festival organizer Shirley Hughes at the Revue Cinema with the Buster Keaton comedy The Blacksmith on in the background.

Eduardo Lima / Metro Order this photo

Festival organizer Shirley Hughes at the Revue Cinema with the Buster Keaton comedy The Blacksmith on in the background.

A number of films will get their first Canadian screening in 90 years or more at this weekend’s Silent Film Festival.

Every year since 2010, festival director Shirley Hughes has programmed a selection of films appearing at Toronto repertory cinemas alongside live musical accompaniment.

“Silent film is an art form in itself,” said Hughes. “With the factor of live music, every screening is unique.”

The musical accompaniment isn’t read from sheet music. The musicians might have an idea in mind, but the performance is improvised, said Hughes.

It’s a “total visual experience,” explained Hughes, who said part of the appeal is that the film becomes more immersive.

The festival also offers the opportunity to see films that were long thought to be lost.

The 1916 film Sherlock Holmes, in which the Baker Street detective meets Professor Moriarty at Reichenbach Falls, screened last night. But the film went missing for almost 100 years, only to make a Holmes-like reappearance (spoiler!) in 2014. The picture received its Canadian restoration premiere Thursday, with accompaniment by Toronto’s Bill O’Meara.

The festival will also screen the Laurel and Hardy comedy Battle of the Century, which hasn’t been screened in Canada since 1928. She calls it “one of those Holy Grails of lost films.” The festival schedule tells viewers to “prepare for the thousands of pies in the greatest battle ever recorded on film.”

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...