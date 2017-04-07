Canada's internal trade agreement to be revealed today in Toronto

TORONTO — The wraps are to come off Canada's internal-trade agreement at a news conference today in Toronto.

Governments in Canada expect the deal to create jobs and amplify domestic trade, which already accounts for $385 billion in annual activity and makes up 20 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product.

Officials have struggled to pin a number on the potential economic benefits of removing some interprovincial trade barriers.

Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains has mentioned an estimate made in a speech last September by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, who said free internal trade could add as much as 0.2 percentage points to Canadian growth.

Bains says the long-awaited deal will also establish a clear process to help provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational pot.