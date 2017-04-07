Canadian-Syrian group expresses surprise, relief at U.S. airstrikes on Syria

TORONTO — A major Canadian-Syrian community group says the U.S. airstrikes on Syria came as a surprise and a relief.

Faisal Alazem, a spokesman for the Syrian Canadian Council, says Thursday's missile strike was long overdue in light of the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Syrian regime.

He says it's "comforting" to see punitive measures taken against Syrian President Bashar Assad's government because only then will there be incentive to change.

Alazem says he hopes the U.S. bombing — a response to a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people — isn't merely symbolic, and will usher in a broader campaign to protect Syrian civilians.

He also praised the Canadian government for supporting the strike while emphasizing the need for diplomacy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday morning that Canada supports what he called the "limited focused action" by the U.S. in retaliation for the sarin attack.

