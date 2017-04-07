#MetroArtsChallenge: Capybirthday to you
Metro's youngest artists showed up the adults with their cards for Bonnie and Clyde
Those fluffy fugitives certainly have found their way into our hearts. We asked you to welcome Bonnie and Clyde’s new brood of three with a personalized card. And boy, were you up to the challenge. For the first time in #MetroArtsChallenge history, we got more submissions from kids than adults. Elementary schools across the city sent us capy-cards by the dozen. Here are some of our favourites.
Challenge Winner
Every kid who sent us a gorgeous, thoughtful, kind capybara card deserves our top spot for the challenge this week. But we particularly like this submission from Ms. Morris’s Grade 2 class. It's a veritable mountain of cabybara love. Kudos, kids!
Ms. Morris tweeted this photo of her budding artists celebrating their #MetroArtsChallenge victory.
Honourable Mentions
Studio 108: Mr. Rob Grundy sent us this collage of masterworks by the kindergarteners in Room 108. First stop, Room 108, next stop the National Gallery. We especially like Charlotte's work: an early experiment with cubism!
Zachary Nicholson, age 8, drew this amazing portrait. We love the detail -- you've captured the capybara physique perfectly.
Holly Main sent us these phenomenal, Toronto-inspired capybara cartoons.
Susan White wrote us a poem.
Narae Yoo knocked our socks off with this watercolour
A few more ...
Aylin Ma
@woopzoidberg on Twitter
Sara Imrie
Last but not least, Mrs. Bell's art stars: The Grade 2 students in room 103 at Garden Avenue Public School have a case of capybara fever. Their student teacher, Christina Brinco, wrote to us:
"Together we recently began an inquiry into Capybara and found out several interesting things about them (you will see some of the facts on several of the submissions). We took a walk to High Park one morning for inspiration, and upon returning to class created beautiful cards for your contest. The pups are as elusive as their parents, however, and we'll have to return to attempt another sighting. You will see from one of the submissions: 'We are sorry,' means 'Sorry we missed you.'"
