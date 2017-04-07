MetroArtsChallenge: Capybirthday to you

Those fluffy fugitives certainly have found their way into our hearts. We asked you to welcome Bonnie and Clyde’s new brood of three with a personalized card. And boy, were you up to the challenge. For the first time in #MetroArtsChallenge history, we got more submissions from kids than adults. Elementary schools across the city sent us capy-cards by the dozen. Here are some of our favourites.



Challenge Winner

Every kid who sent us a gorgeous, thoughtful, kind capybara card deserves our top spot for the challenge this week. But we particularly like this submission from Ms. Morris’s Grade 2 class. It's a veritable mountain of cabybara love. Kudos, kids!

Ms. Morris tweeted this photo of her budding artists celebrating their #MetroArtsChallenge victory.



Honourable Mentions

Studio 108: Mr. Rob Grundy sent us this collage of masterworks by the kindergarteners in Room 108. First stop, Room 108, next stop the National Gallery. We especially like Charlotte's work: an early experiment with cubism!

Zachary Nicholson, age 8, drew this amazing portrait. We love the detail -- you've captured the capybara physique perfectly.

Holly Main sent us these phenomenal, Toronto-inspired capybara cartoons.



Susan White wrote us a poem.



Narae Yoo knocked our socks off with this watercolour

A few more ...

Aylin Ma

@woopzoidberg on Twitter

Sara Imrie

Last but not least, Mrs. Bell's art stars: The Grade 2 students in room 103 at Garden Avenue Public School have a case of capybara fever. Their student teacher, Christina Brinco, wrote to us:

