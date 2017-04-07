News / Toronto

#MetroArtsChallenge: Fly a new flag for toronto

Here's your next task: Design a banner to represent the 6ix

Andres Plana/Metro

Let your Toronto colours fly! Design a new flag for our city; something that truly represents how awesome we are. You can use any medium (paint, marker, pastel, collage, surprise us!) and either print the template or work digitally -- your choice. Snap a picture of your creation or scan it and send it to  genna.buck@metronews.ca. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.

