Bank of Montreal CEO Bill Downe to retire in October; successor is Darryl White
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Bank of Montreal says chief executive Bill Downe plans to retire on Oct. 31 — at the end of the bank's current financial year.
He will be succeeded by Darryl White, who has been BMO's chief operating officer.
BMO chairman Robert Pritchard says White has had a varied experience during more than two decades with the bank.
Prior to becoming chief operating officer, White was head of BMO Capital Markets.
Downe has been BMO's chief executive for more than a decade.
He says the bank (TSX:BMO) is well-positioned and the timing is right for his retirement.
"I have complete confidence in Darryl to continue to build on our bank's success," Downe said in a statement.
"In the coming months I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition.
Most Popular
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto