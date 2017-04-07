Warren Thomas elected to 6th 2-year term as OPSEU president

TORONTO — Warren (Smokey) Thomas has been re-elected for a sixth term as president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

Thomas was first elected to the union's top post in 2007.

He defeated Myles Magner — OPSEU's regional vice-president for the Toronto area — to win another two-year term.

Eduardo Almeida, a correctional officer from Hamilton, was acclaimed for his fourth two-year term as first vice-president/treasurer in Thursday's voting.

A native of Kingston, Ont., Thomas was trained as a registered psychiatric nurse and worked at the former Kingston Psychiatric Hospital for more than 20 years.