Warren Thomas elected to 6th 2-year term as OPSEU president
TORONTO — Warren (Smokey) Thomas has been re-elected for a sixth term as president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.
Thomas was first elected to the union's top post in 2007.
He defeated Myles Magner — OPSEU's regional vice-president for the Toronto area — to win another two-year term.
Eduardo Almeida, a correctional officer from Hamilton, was acclaimed for his fourth two-year term as first vice-president/treasurer in Thursday's voting.
A native of Kingston, Ont., Thomas was trained as a registered psychiatric nurse and worked at the former Kingston Psychiatric Hospital for more than 20 years.
OPSEU represents 130,000 workers across Ontario.
