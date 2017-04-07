News / Toronto

Warren Thomas elected to 6th 2-year term as OPSEU president

TORONTO — Warren (Smokey) Thomas has been re-elected for a sixth term as president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

Thomas was first elected to the union's top post in 2007.

He defeated Myles Magner — OPSEU's regional vice-president for the Toronto area — to win another two-year term.

Eduardo Almeida, a correctional officer from Hamilton, was acclaimed for his fourth two-year term as first vice-president/treasurer in Thursday's voting.

A native of Kingston, Ont., Thomas was trained as a registered psychiatric nurse and worked at the former Kingston Psychiatric Hospital for more than 20 years.

OPSEU represents 130,000 workers across Ontario.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...