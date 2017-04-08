GO bus driver charged with impaired driving, Metrolinx spokeswoman says
A representative for Metrolinx, the company that runs GO Transit, says a bus driver was charged with impaired driving Friday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — A representative for Metrolinx, the company that runs GO Transit, says a bus driver was charged with impaired driving Friday.
Anne-Marie Aikins says the bus supervisor "took immediate action" and called Peel regional police.
She says the driver was removed from duty, and an internal investigation is underway.
Aikins says this is the first time this has happened in the history of GO Transit.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Edmonton man charged after woman had arms broken with crowbar denied bail
-
Love lost: Police looking for owners of wedding rings found in Dartmouth restaurant washroom
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto