GO bus driver charged with impaired driving, Metrolinx spokeswoman says

A photograph of a GO Bus heading south along Yonge Street near Lake Shore Blvd East onMay 28, 2013.

TORONTO — A representative for Metrolinx, the company that runs GO Transit, says a bus driver was charged with impaired driving Friday.

Anne-Marie Aikins says the bus supervisor "took immediate action" and called Peel regional police.

She says the driver was removed from duty, and an internal investigation is underway.

Aikins says this is the first time this has happened in the history of GO Transit.

