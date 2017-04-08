Man, 25, wanted in death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant
PICKERING, Ont. — Police east of Toronto are issuing an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant.
Durham regional police say the baby did not survive.
Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig of Pickering, Ont., who is wanted for second-degree murder.
Police say he was last seen driving a black 2015 Infinity with the Ontario license plate, BVBP480.
Officers say they arrived to the scene of an assault at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdham. She was found with "obvious signs of trauma."
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
