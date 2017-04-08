News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — Lotto Max players will have to wait at least another week for a big payoff.

No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $33 million dollar jackpot.

It means the big prize for the next draw on Apr. 14 will grow to $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs.

