No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — Lotto Max players will have to wait at least another week for a big payoff.
No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $33 million dollar jackpot.
It means the big prize for the next draw on Apr. 14 will grow to $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs.
