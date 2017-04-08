Police release photos of suspects wanted in stink bomb blast on TTC
The stink-bomb caused a partial shutdown and evacuation of Museum station at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police have released a photo of two suspects wanted in connection with a mischief investigation after a stink bomb was thrown onto a TTC train at St. George station during the Friday afternoon rush hour.
The two men were seen standing on the southbound platform of St. George subway at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
One of the suspects then threw a stink bomb onto the subway train as doors were closing.
When the train reached Museum station, the noxious smell of rotten eggs had already been unleashed.
The TTC immediately halted subway service between St. George and Union stations and evacuated Museum, forcing disgruntled commuters to try and find alternate routes home.
A full emergency response was initiated over the stink bomb, with the Police Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Explosives Unit, paramedics, and Toronto Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit attending the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200, or to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto