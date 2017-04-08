News / Toronto

Police release photos of suspects wanted in stink bomb blast on TTC

The stink-bomb caused a partial shutdown and evacuation of Museum station at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police are looking for two men suspected of throwing a stink bomb onto a TTC train during Friday's afternoon rush hour.

Toronto police have released a photo of two suspects wanted in connection with a mischief investigation after a stink bomb was thrown onto a TTC train at St. George station during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

The two men were seen standing on the southbound platform of St. George subway at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

One of the suspects then threw a stink bomb onto the subway train as doors were closing.

When the train reached Museum station, the noxious smell of rotten eggs had already been unleashed.

The TTC immediately halted subway service between St. George and Union stations and evacuated Museum, forcing disgruntled commuters to try and find alternate routes home.

A full emergency response was initiated over the stink bomb, with the Police Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Explosives Unit, paramedics, and Toronto Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit attending the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200, or to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

