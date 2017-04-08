Toronto police issuing public safety alert after five suspected overdoses
Toronto police are issuing a public safety alert after five suspected overdoses at downtown nightclubs, including one that ended in a fatality.
Police say that officers responded to a medical complaint just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Uniun nightclub, where a 24-year-old woman collapsed from an apparent drug overdose.
The woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.
While investigating that incident, police say another woman at the same nightclub collapsed from a suspected overdose and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police say almost an hour later, officers responded to another medical complaint at Rebel nightclub, where two men and one women suffered from drug suspected overdoses. All three were taken to the hospital.
Police say the overdoses may have been from the drug MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy.
