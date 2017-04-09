News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 12 will be approximately $9 million.

 

