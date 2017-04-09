No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 12 will be approximately $9 million.
