Police seek help after two injured in shooting, car collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are seeking witnesses after two people were involved in a shooting and subsequent minor collision in Brampton on Saturday evening.

Peel police responded to a call around 7:45 p.m., that a collision had occurred on Steeles Ave. and Torbram Rd.

Police arrived to the scene and found that two of the victims in the crash had gunshot wounds and that the car had gunshot damage.

One victim was taken to a local hospital, and the other to a trauma centre in Toronto. Both victims had non-life threatening injuries.

After some investigation, police believe that the two people sustained the gunshot wounds around the Steeles Ave. and Airport Rd. area.

The victims then fled the scene where the shooting had occurred and headed westbound on Steeles Ave., according to Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fischer.

The collision on Steeles and Torbram occurred after the two people fled from the location.

Police currently have no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call investigators of 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133.