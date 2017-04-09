Two female victims stabbed in Parkdale Saturday night

A woman in her 60s is in life-threatening condition and a teenage girl is in serious condition after a stabbing in Parkdale Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. near Dowling Ave. and Glenavon Rd.

According to paramedics, the woman in her 60s was stabbed in the torso and the teenage girl was stabbed in the neck. Both victims were taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and they are searching the area.