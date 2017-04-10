GPS led officers to tractor-trailer allegedly stolen in Brampton, Ont.
PICKERING, Ont. — Police say GPS technology led officers to recover a tractor-trailer full of electronics that had allegedly been stolen in Brampton, Ont., during the weekend.
Durham regional police say they located the missing truck in Pickering, Ont., on Sunday morning by using information from a GPS system in the truck.
They say the driver was arrested and the passenger — who fled on foot — was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Investigators say officers recovered $300,000 in electronics inside the trailer.
Two Mississauga, Ont,. men — aged 32 and 35 — are charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.
