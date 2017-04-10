Toronto may break a temperature record set in 1955

Good news, Toronto. We could be in for some record-breaking temperatures with highs expected to top 20 C on Monday and Tuesday.

The record high for April 10 was set in 1955, with the mercury climbing to 23.3 C.

Monday’s high is expected to be 22 C but it may reach “one degree higher,” said Ria Alsen of Environment Canada.

On Tuesday the warmth continues — Toronto will get some April showers in the morning with the possibility of a thunderstorm and a high of 20 C.

The warm streak can be attributed to a low pressure system and a shift in the wind direction that’s bringing warm air up from the Gulf of Mexico, said Alsen.

“Southwesterly winds are one of the best directions for Toronto,” she said. “Hopefully people will get out and enjoy (the weather).”

April is a transition month with “winter and summer fighting it out,” Alsen said, so it’s not uncommon to see roller-coaster weather, including snow or freezing rain in the first part of the month.

People also notice temperature increases in April more because they just experienced cold winter weather, said Alsen.

Unfortunately, wind directions change frequently, and for the second half of the week we will see a drop in temperature.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a high of 12 C and a low of 1 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Rain plus a high of 8 C are expected on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 13 C followed by rain and a low of 8 C overnight, and then we get a high of 17 C on Saturday.