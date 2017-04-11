Metro's Ani Castillo behind guerilla art installation at Honest Ed's

Long-time Metro cartoonist Ani Castillo quietly got up around 4 a.m. on Sunday, walked past her sleeping husband and two daughters, and slipped out of the house to decorate what used to be Honest Ed’s.

“I saw the building as a blank canvas,” she said. “I thought, ‘No one will care, it’s going to be demolished anyway. It’s a good moment for intervention.”

Using homemade, flour-based paste, she got to work, and added prints of her whimsical, earnest drawings.

She likes to think the late “Honest” Ed Mirvish, who was a great patron of the arts, would have appreciated his flagship discount store turned into “a really, really public gallery for everyone, for free.”

Her favourite sketch in this set features a heavyset girl in a tutu, leaping across the page. Her shirt is printed with the slogan “Even if I’m scared.”

A post shared by Ani (@anicastillo) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:02am PST

That particular piece touched a nerve with her fans.

“People tell me, ‘Your work helped me with depression, with anxiety, feeling alone, feeling distant,’” she said — and that encouraged her to make her art more public.

“Part of my message is I want my art to reach as many people as possible. My cartoons are for everybody. I don’t want them to be stuck in a gallery.”

“If they reach more people, they will help more people.”

She managed to reach almost every window before a security guard gently shooed her away.

“I didn’t know he was the guard!” Castillo admitted sheepishly. “I told him, “’Don’t worry my friend, it’s going to be more beautiful than it was before.’”