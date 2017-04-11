Excitement builds before Blue Jays home opener

The Blue Jays are back in Toronto and ready to start the 2017 season for real.

Yes, they’re already two series and six games into the current campaign. And yes, they’ve won only once, their 1-5 record tied for worst in the majors after the season’s first week.

A return to the Rogers Centre still means a chance to start again in front of friendly fans. It’s a staggered start, given that the Jays already trail first-place Baltimore by 3 1/2 games.

But Tuesday night’s showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers is still a start.

“It just sets off a new year,” said manager John Gibbons during a Monday afternoon media briefing. “The optimism that everybody’s feeling good, the energy… It means baseball’s back. We all feel that, too, the guys on the field.”

J.A. Happ gets the start for the Jays Tuesday night, while Wily Peralta is on the mound for the Brewers. Slugger Josh Donldson will be out of the lineup for the home opener, while closer Roberto Osuna was returned to the active roster.

When the Jays broke camp in late March — with Jose Bautista and Marcus Stroman back from the World Baseball Classic and Donaldson recovered from a calf injury — they could hardly have envisioned such a sluggish first week.

The Jays limited their opponents to three or fewer runs four times, but have lost three of those games. They totaled eight runs once, but lost that game, too.

Then Sunday in St. Petersburg, Donaldson aggravated his pre-season calf injury while running out a ground ball during the Jays 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.