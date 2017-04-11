Excitement builds before Blue Jays home opener
Team’s 1-5 start leaves them seeking a new beginning one week into season. Tuesday’s home opener provides that chance.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Blue Jays are back in Toronto and ready to start the 2017 season for real.
Yes, they’re already two series and six games into the current campaign. And yes, they’ve won only once, their 1-5 record tied for worst in the majors after the season’s first week.
A return to the Rogers Centre still means a chance to start again in front of friendly fans. It’s a staggered start, given that the Jays already trail first-place Baltimore by 3 1/2 games.
But Tuesday night’s showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers is still a start.
“It just sets off a new year,” said manager John Gibbons during a Monday afternoon media briefing. “The optimism that everybody’s feeling good, the energy… It means baseball’s back. We all feel that, too, the guys on the field.”
J.A. Happ gets the start for the Jays Tuesday night, while Wily Peralta is on the mound for the Brewers. Slugger Josh Donldson will be out of the lineup for the home opener, while closer Roberto Osuna was returned to the active roster.
When the Jays broke camp in late March — with Jose Bautista and Marcus Stroman back from the World Baseball Classic and Donaldson recovered from a calf injury — they could hardly have envisioned such a sluggish first week.
The Jays limited their opponents to three or fewer runs four times, but have lost three of those games. They totaled eight runs once, but lost that game, too.
Then Sunday in St. Petersburg, Donaldson aggravated his pre-season calf injury while running out a ground ball during the Jays 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
In a pre-game ceremony Tuesday night, Donaldson will receive the Silver Slugger trophy he won last year as the American League’s best-hitting third baseman.
Most Popular
-
‘Disheartening:’ Halifax parent upset spring sports could be cancelled at some schools
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism