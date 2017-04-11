Gas prices in Toronto to jump by six cents per litre

Gasoline prices in Toronto will likely jump by about six cents per litre starting at midnight — a “shocking” increase, according to an analyst.

“Average prices in the GTA will have gone up over 20 cents per litre compared to this time last year, so it’s a pretty big hit,” Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com said.

The current average price in the area is about 115.9 cents per litre. By morning, it’ll be more like 121.9 cents per litre, said McTeague.

The price hike is part of an annual change as gasoline refineries, suppliers and retailers shift from selling summer-blended fuel to winter-blended. The summer version is better able to withstand hotter temperatures — otherwise, it would evaporate and cause damage both to vehicles and the environment — and is required to be in place nationally by Saturday.

However, the additives required for the summer version are significantly more expensive, McTeague said. Though the price of oil can, and will, fluctuate, the higher price from the summer-blended fuel will stick around until gasoline sellers switch back to the winter version on Sept. 15.

This shift has been happening twice a year since 1995, McTeague said.

“This is not something new,” he added.

However, prices haven’t been this high since October, 2014, and are likely increasing so much because of the weak Canadian dollar, McTeague said. The new stress of carbon pricing in Ontario and Alberta, which took effect this year, may also play a role.

Even if you don’t drive, this jump in gas prices may still affect your wallet. Since nearly all industries use gasoline to transport goods, the prices of other items may increase as well, McTeague said.