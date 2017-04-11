Help save the freshwater mussels with new app

Scientists hope regular Canadians can help them out by reporting freshwater mussel sightings this summer.

A new app developed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Toronto Zoo helps citizen scientists identify and report sightings of different mussel species, many of which are at risk or endangered.

Research scientist Todd Morris said he and his colleagues hope to build a database with the information they get from the “Clam Counter.”

Users answer a few simple questions to help determine what kind of mussel they’re seeing and can snap a picture and send it to the scientists.

“We don’t have a lot of people on the ground collecting this information so it’s great to have just the average Canadians out there,” he said.

The tiny creatures look like rocks and can live up to 100 years.

But half of the 41 species in Ontario are endangered or threatened.

They collect on the bottom of lakes, rivers and streams and are very sensitive to water quality issues, acting as a “canary in the coal mine,” said Morris.

That includes the Great Lakes, where they’re a vital part of the ecosystem.

Related:

Freshwater mussels are not to be confused with Zebra mussels, a foreign invasive species that is actually a threat to them, said Cindy Lee, curator of Fishes and Marine Invertebrates at the Toronto Zoo.

“They’re the bad guys,” she said.

Freshwater mussels are “often overlooked,” but play an important role filtering drinking water and eating plankton, she added.

But don’t get any ideas about cooking them, Lee warned.