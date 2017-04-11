Huge library waiting lists for Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto and the U.S.

Across Trump’s America, and in Toronto, library patrons are waiting patiently for a copy of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 1985 novel has long been a fixture in Ontario high school English classes. But with the new U.S. president and a mini-series coming out this month, it’s finding a whole new audience, if they can get their hands on a copy.

At the Toronto Public Library there are 137 holds on 113 copies, and 60 of those holds were placed in the past month, said Michele Melady, manager of collection development.

“I think it’s fair to say that it’s trending,” she told Metro.

Related:

It’s been so popular that the library bought 45 more eBook copies in January when they noticed the sudden spike in interest.



George Orwell’s 1984 and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 are also in high demand at Toronto library branches, she said.

“The popularity of these titles may be in response to feelings of anxiety due to political events worldwide,” Melady added.

Melady said “recent mobilization around women’s issues is fuelling interest” in The Handmaid’s Tale in particular.

In Atwood’s dystopian novel a group of religious authoritarian white men take over the U.S. government and strip women of their rights, forcing them into sexual slavery to bear children for infertile couples.

In New York City there are over 552 holds on 96 copies, and librarians have ordered 36 more to meet demand, spokesperson Amy Geduldig confirmed in an email.

On the West Coast, there’s also more demand at the San Francisco Public Library, with 106 holds on 54 copies. Circulation of the novel has also increased dramatically over the past year.

Public relations officer Katherine Jardine said she thinks much of the interest may stem from the recently released trailer for the Hulu series.