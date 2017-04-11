Toronto school trustee proposes change of world map

If you look at most available world maps, you’d probably conclude that Europe is bigger than South America, North America is larger than Africa and China is smaller than Greenland.

You’d be wrong. But nearly all the maps adorning the walls of GTA schools, as well as those in geography textbooks, reflect that distorted image of the world, as first drawn by cartographer Gerardus Mercator back in 1569.

One Toronto school trustee is annoyed by this misrepresentation, and wants to bring about change. Parthi Kandavel is planning to move a motion at the Toronto District School Board, to ask for a review of the available maps in all schools and the addition of “updated and more appropriate” ones.

“Increasingly, the cliché goes that our world is becoming globalized. But to see the world in its true perspective and realities has been missing in geography,” said Kandavel, who represents Scarborough Southwest. “I think it’s important for students to understand history and the colonial impact on the world as we see it.”

The former elementary school teacher said he was inspired by a recent move by Boston Public Schools to adopt the Gall-Peters map in its classrooms. Created in 1855, this version of the world map has been criticized for being elongated and distorting the shape of countries, but Kandavel says it has relatively accurate sizes.

He would even welcome the addition of the Winkel-Tripel, a model created in 1921 and seen as a compromise between the Mercator and Gall-Peters versions.

“The idea is not to remove maps or to use one version only, but to supplement what is available,” he said, noting it’s difficult to accurately capture both the size and shape of land masses on a flat map. “There’s an important teaching moment here for all of us when it comes to representation of the world.”

Righting wrongs:

Things the Mercator projection gets wrong, and other maps have tried to correct: