Woman killed after being hit by truck, Toronto police say
The pedestrian struck at about 11 a.m. at Wilson Ave. and Dufferin St.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A woman in her 20s was killed Tuesday morning after she was hit by a truck in the Downsview area.
“The injuries are horrific,” said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.
The incident happened a few minutes before 11 a.m. at Wilson Ave. and Dufferin St.
Police officers, not paramedics, pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene — something that only happens in the most severe circumstances, Hopkinson said.
Police said the intersection would be closed indefinitely while officers investigate. Several TTC bus routes were also diverting around the scene.
Hopkinson said no arrests had been made, as the investigation was still in its early stages, but the truck driver remained at the scene.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man charged with dangerous driving after police say they caught him going 200 km/h
-
Chicago police confirm United Airlines incident, claim bloodied passenger 'fell'
-
Farmer posts Kijiji ad offering free farm in Smiths Falls, Ont. to 'hard worker'
-
United Airlines incident: What are your rights when you fly?
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism