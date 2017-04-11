Woman killed after being hit by truck, Toronto police say

A woman in her 20s was killed Tuesday morning after she was hit by a truck in the Downsview area.

“The injuries are horrific,” said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

The incident happened a few minutes before 11 a.m. at Wilson Ave. and Dufferin St.

Police officers, not paramedics, pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene — something that only happens in the most severe circumstances, Hopkinson said.

Police said the intersection would be closed indefinitely while officers investigate. Several TTC bus routes were also diverting around the scene.