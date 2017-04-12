Canadian celebrities participate in campaign against racism

A group of celebrity artists is bringing the fight against discrimination to the big screen.

Artists Against Racism, a charity that engages youth through innovative and public education initiatives, is launching a nationwide campaign to spark conversations about peace and acceptance.

For the next two months the One People Campaign will take over subway stations, highway billboards and even the Vancouver Skyway, with messages from Canadian and international artists promoting compassion and unity. The same messages will be displayed on digital posters in various restaurants, colleges and universities across the country, as well as through PSAs on TV and radio.

Between the growing anti-refugee sentiments and discrimination against Indigenous people and other minority groups, there’s a constant need to remind the public the importance of diversity, said founder Lisa Cherniak.

“Especially since Donald Trump came into power, it feels like the world needs to remember they can take the path of love instead of fear and hatred,” she said. “It’s a message of oneness, and a reminder that we need to see each other as human beings first.”