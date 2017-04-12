The Cheesecake Factory is opening its first Toronto location

The joint has been famously name-dropped by Drake, so it was practically inevitable that The Cheesecake Factory would set up shop in his hometown.

The American restaurant chain, which you may be surprised to learn is famous for its cheesecake, has announced plans to open its first Canadian eatery in the space recently vacated by Milestone’s at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

“For nearly 40 years, The Cheescake Factory has been known for creating delicious, memorable experiences for tens of thousands of Canadians visiting the U.S.,” said CEO David Overton. “We are now delighted to be expanding into Canada.”

The company says the 10,400-square-foot Yorkdale location will be equipped with two covered patios to allow for all-season indulgences chosen from a menu that’s identical to the chain’s existing restaurants in the U.S.