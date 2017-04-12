This house is decorated for the Leafs playoffs like it's Hockey Halloween

You can tell if the Leafs are in the playoffs just by looking at the Adamson house.

Michael and Sara, both teachers, go all out to decorate their semi-detached home at Bayview and Merton whenever the team makes the post-season.

There’s jerseys, an engraved Muskoka chair, lots of miniature Maple Leafs flags and more — 102 items overall.

Granted, they haven’t had many opportunities for hockey Halloween in recent years, but that just means there’s pent-up excitement.

“After a few years, we’re ready for this,” Michael said.

Sara and Michael have been married for 19 years, and their Leafs discussions go back to their first date, when Michael was impressed by her knowledge of the team.

When the Leafs last made the playoffs in 2013, the couple took their decorations to the next level. “The response was great,” Michael said. Sara insisted they do it again, and they’ve added a few more items since last time.

Ever since the decorations went up a couple days ago, cars have been honking as they drive by, fans have been chanting “go Leafs go” and passersby have been taking selfies.

“All the neighbours have been amazing,” said Michael, who added that he’s met a lot of people through their festivities.

While he’s “not foolish enough to think they’ll win the Stanley Cup,” he’s going to enjoy the run.