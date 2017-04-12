Loonie higher in wake of Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was up in the wake of the latest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

The central bank kept its key interest rate on hold at 0.5 per cent, but it raised its growth expectations for this year.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.30 cents US, up 0.29 of a cent from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.30 points to 15,672.81 after 90 minutes of trading.

However, shares of BlackBerry were up about 15 per cent after it won $815 million from Qualcomm in a binding arbitration decision over licensing fees.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 57.24 points to 20,594.06, the S&P 500 index shed 7.96 points to 2,345.82 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 22.18 points to 5,844.59.

The May crude contract was down 12 cents at US$53.28 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.