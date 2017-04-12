Man, 53, charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Oakville, Ont., woman

OAKVILLE, Ont. — A 53-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting last month of a 56-year-old woman in Oakville, Ont.

Halton regional police say the body of Angela Skorulski was found in her condominium on March 8.

They say James Scordino of Fort Erie, Ont., was arrested without incident in Mississauga, Ont., and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say the accused was known to Skorulski.