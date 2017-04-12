Pride's newest executive director doesn't want to shy away from tough conversations

Olivia Nuamah has one of the most difficult jobs in the city.

She has been the executive director of Pride Toronto for only two months. In seven weeks the organization — supported mostly by volunteers and a small staff — will kick off Pride Month. This would be a daunting task on its own, but Pride also works with community groups, sponsors and city council, and these organizations frequently have different ideas of what Pride should look like.

We spoke with Nuamah about her Pride origin story, the role of politics in the parade and what she hopes to see next.

On what it feels like to take on the new job:

“I’m feeling a mixture of confidence and a slight sense of nervousness.”

On her first Pride experiences:

Going to Jarvis Collegiate in downtown Toronto, she couldn’t avoid Pride when the school year would wind down. But it provided a way for her to enter the local nightlife, which was a formative experience.

“The gay nightclub scene was a way for me… to explore what my identity might look and feel like.”

On the perspective she brings to Pride:

Pride is sometimes criticized for being too white and male and that it fails to represent the diversity of the LGBTQ community. Nuamah hopes to change that.

“That means not being afraid to have conversations at the intersections of queer identity.”

She added that one of the best pieces of advice she received for the job was to “be authentic,” and by doing so, she’ll be in a better place to understand the voices of Pride’s membership.

On where she sees Pride in a few years:

Nuamah thinks Pride does a lot of things well, but one of her priorities is to hear from people who might not see themselves reflected right now.

“It doesn’t really look any different from what happens now. It is a community-focused and driven event founded on a platform of volunteers who care about the quality of the event. It represents community in a way that queer communities of colour value.”

Where she takes tourists: the Eaton Centre, where she spent lots of time in her youth

Latest movie she saw: Get Out (she liked it)

How she unwinds: Watching Judge Judy

Queer icon: James Baldwin