Test illicit drugs and save lives, say Toronto harm-reduction advocates
Councillor Joe Cressy said the opening of Toronto's first three supervised injection sites could be paired with permanent testing services.
Local harm-reduction advocates are pushing for lab technicians to test substances as part of an effort to combat the city’s fentanyl problem.
Toronto Board of Health endorsed a recommendation last month to develop a program that could allow drug users to test the content of the substance they purchase. It’s part of a larger harm-reduction plan that would also increase access to naloxone, the life-saving antidote.
Health Canada has yet to respond to the request, but the death of a woman due to an alleged overdose last weekend has given the issue increased urgency.
Coun. Joe Cressy chaired the city’s drug strategy process, and said the opening of Toronto’s first three supervised injection sites could be paired with permanent testing services.
“Overdose deaths are preventable,” he said, noting officials in British Columbia have opened various facilities near music and entertainment venues where lab technicians do the testing of drugs for people.
“You’ve purchased ecstasy, or you’ve purchased cocaine on illicit market, so this allows you to find out whether it’s been laced or cut with fentanyl. That’s how we can prevent the unnecessary loss of life through overdose.”
Over the weekend, a total of six suspected overdoses were reported at two different nightclubs in Toronto, and a 24-year-old woman died.
Creating the testing process would also allow people purchasing drugs to avoid the dealers who sell fentanyl-laced substances, said Cressy, adding it would also help policing efforts.
While Cressy believes the new measure must exist alongside other efforts such as treatment and prevention, he insists the situation is urgent.
“These services were needed yesterday,” he said, noting more than 250 people died from overdose in 2015, and the number could be much higher in 2016. “I’m hopeful that with the provincial and federal support we can get them up and running as soon as possible.”
