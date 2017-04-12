Veteran Peel police detective charged with obstruction, breach of trust

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a detective with 27 years on the force has been arrested and charged after a 15-month-long investigation.

In a news release Wednesday, Peel Regional Police say Det. David Warren has been charged with obstruction of justice and breach of trust by a public officer.

Police did not give details as to why Warren was charged, but say police Chief Jennifer Evans is committed to ensuring that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.