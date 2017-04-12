What animals make the list of banned pets in Toronto?

A 10-year-old girl in Markham went to city council on Tuesday for the right to keep a pygmy hedgehog she wanted as a pet.

Turns out the spiny mammals are one of the animals banned under a city bylaw.

You probably didn’t know how many creatures are banned as pets in Toronto, but Metro had a look.

Ostriches: Don’t go hiding your head in the sand over this one. These birds, like other species on the list, are not allowed in the interest of public safety and their own wellbeing.

Lions, tigers and bears, oh my: All banned. No monkeys or chimpanzees either. Sorry, Ikea Monkey mom.

Bats: This includes fruit bats and flying foxes. There’s a $240 fine for keeping them as pets, like all the creatures on the banned list.

Marsupials: Kangaroos, opossums and wallabies are strictly against the rules. However “sugar gliders derived from self-sustaining captive populations” are permissible.

Farm animals: You are not Old MacDonald, which means no cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, horses, donkeys and jackasses.

Backyard chickens, and turkeys: Also not allowed. There was an item brought to the licensing and standards committee about this in 2012 but it was delayed indefinitely and the current bylaw remains in place.

Weasels and minks: Not ok! But ferrets are fine.

Giant snakes: All snakes that grow longer than 3 metres and all lizards longer than 2 metres are out.