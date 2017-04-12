Where to find and fix bikes on the cheap in Toronto

Spring is in the air — but is there air in your bike tires?

For many Torontonians, the warmer weather is a signal to shine up the fenders, tune up the bell and hit the streets on a bicycle.

But what if you don’t have a bike or your ride needs some repair?

Luckily it’s also the time when bike shops are getting into gear and community bike swaps and repair spaces are rolling out the grease-stained welcome mat.

These are just a few of the options for finding, testing or fixing your summer ride (especially if you’re looking to do it on the cheap).

Where to buy:

April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 23, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 913 and 960 Bathurst St.

A range of new and used bikes will be on offer at Bateman’s annual sale and swap. You can pre-arrange to sell a used bike on consignment and pick up a new or used one at the weekend-long sale. The prices are fixed ahead of time and the good deals go quickly, so staff recommend to get there early.

778 Dundas St. W.

Open seven days a week, the shop keeps about 40 used bikes (starting at $150) in stock alongside new options. Manager Justin Brady recommends coming on a Thursday or Friday to beat the weekend rush.

882 College St.

Come for shop owner Cam Zalewski’s straightforward and affordable maintenance repairs and linger over the vast collection of vintage and refurbished bikes and parts.

Where to fix:

Charlie’s FreeWheels: Youth (12-25) can build a bike from scratch under the tutelage of volunteers at this spot on 242.5 Queen St. E. They are hosting a used bikes and parts swap on April 21.

Bike Pirates: The DIY bike shop at 1416 Queen St. W. offers workshop space, recycled parts and volunteer mechanics to guide in repairs, maintenance or building a bike from scratch.

Cycle Toronto: is running a basic bike maintenance workshop on April 25, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 766 College St.

Velotique: The east-side bike shop (1592 Queen St. E.) is offering free basic repair classes for women-identified cyclists. Classes start this Sunday and run until August.

What to look for:

Justin Brady from Ride Away Bikes offers these tips for finding the right used bike: