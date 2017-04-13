Canada's transport minister: UA incident won't be tolerated
TORONTO — Canada's transport minister has warned airlines operating in Canada that the federal government will not tolerate the forcible removal of passengers from overbooked airplanes.
Marc Garneau sent a letter to the heads of every airline flying in and out of Canada to warn them that an incident like the one that injured an American doctor earlier this week cannot happen in Canada.
The letter comes five days after David Dao, 69, was dragged off a United flight in Chicago after refusing to leave his seat to accommodate airline crew members. He suffered a concussion, a broken nose and two missing teeth when security officers forced him off the plane against his will, banging his head on armrests in the process.
