Easter weekend kicks off with gorgeous Good Friday, but showers may follow

Easter egg hunters won’t need their winter coats while they search for treats in Toronto this weekend, but they may have to shake off a little rain as they fill their Easter baskets.

But first up, the GTA can expect a sunny Good Friday. “(It’s) going to be absolutely gorgeous, wall to wall sunshine all day,” said Mark Shuster, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The forecast high for Friday should be around 14 C, which Shuster said is a few degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.

As for Saturday, Shuster said that rain is probable; “a warm front’s going to be moving through the area, so likely there’s going to be shower activity.” There may even be thunderstorms, he added.

The day’s temperature could reach a high of 20 C, but according to weather patterns, Toronto may only get the warmer air later in the day.

A cold front begins moving through the GTA on Sunday, which Shuster said could bring another chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.

For the most part, he said, Sunday will be rather mild as well, with daytime highs approaching 20 C.

But the warm weather won’t last. A cold front is expected to roll through town on Sunday afternoon, which means the GTA will experience “colder than normal temperatures,” Shuster warned.

And Monday will be quite a bit cooler, with an expected high of 6 C.

“There will be a considerable amount of sunshine on (Monday),” Shuster said. “(It’s) just a lot colder than normal, and than what we’ll be seeing the next couple of days.”