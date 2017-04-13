Federal marijuana legislation needs more details, pot producers say

TORONTO — Marijuana producers say the federal government's proposed legal-pot regime needs more details to clarify issues like permissible advertising and distribution.

Aphria Inc. CEO Vic Neufeld says the legislation introduced today is a good beginning, but leaves a lot of blanks to be filled, like more explanation as to allowed marketing and related practices.

The proposed Cannabis Act would make it illegal to sell marijuana packaged or labelled in a way that could be construed as appealing to young people, to include testimonials or endorsements, or to depict a person, character or animal.

Executive vice-president of Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cam Battley, says nobody should be promoting cannabis to young people, but he expects the restrictions will evolve over time to be more aligned with how alcohol companies can package their products.

The proposed legislation also hands provinces, territories and municipalities the right to set their own distribution rules.