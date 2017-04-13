Toronto's music venue Hugh's Room is back

Life is back at Hugh’s Room.

The iconic west end music venue is set for a grand reopening on April 22, with musician Connie Kaldor’s solo concert ushering in a new era of community-centred music activities.

“We’re not completely out of the woods, but we’re gratified by the support so far,” said Grit Laskin, who has been acting as a spokesperson for the community group leading the charge to keep Hugh’s Room afloat. “A lot is booked but not the 20 shows a month, which is the club operating at full capacity. We’ll get there, but we still need more financing to see us through.”

Related:

Laskin and a dozen other community members started the revival efforts last January after Hugh’s Room closed its doors abruptly amid financial struggles. Its closure followed many other venues, including The Big Bop, The Kool Haus, The Hideout, and Not My Dog.

The city’s music advisory committee has been examining possible measures to save live music venues from shutting down as a result of rapid gentrification.

The group trying to revive Hugh’s Room has raised nearly $120,000 in less than three months, enough to plan upcoming concerts that will bring the likes of Paul Deslauriers Band (April 26), Garland Jeffreys (May 4), Paul Nelson Band (May 5) and Crystal Shawanda (May 6) among others.

The outpouring of support is proof that there’s thirst for what the venue stood for, said Laskin.

“It reassures us that our feelings were correct,” he said. “There’s just no music venue like Hugh’s Room.”

Fundraiser: