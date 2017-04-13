Jays fan paints portraits of players
Artist immortalizes key players in an effort to supports Toronto Blue Jays' charity foundation.
A
A
Just in time for the new baseball season, Samara Shuter is ready to bleed blue for the local team.
The renowned Toronto artist, who typically works on men’s fashion, has produced a series of portraits of key Jays, including Jose Bautista, Russell Martin and Marcus Stroman.
“I live across the street from Rogers Centre, and I do go to the games as often as I can,” she said, noting her wife is also a big baseball fan and is the one who encouraged her to try out the project. “We always want to support our home town and the city in general.”
Shuter started working on the portrait series Bleeding Blue last summer as the team prepared to play deep into the postseason. It was the first time she’d attempted to work on sports-related paintings, but the process felt very similar to the suit works she’d always produced, she said.
“It just felt like a natural fit, because of the energy and movement that comes with men’s fashion. We had a lot of fun with it,” she said.
Bleeding Blue paintings have been displayed inside Rogers Centre, and part of the sale proceeds from the originals go to support the Jays Care Foundation. Since producing the pieces, Shuter says a number of teams from the U.S. have approached her asking for paintings of their own players as well.
Seeing the public’s interest in this art project gives Shuter hope that, despite the team starting the season on a losing streak, they’ll bounce back.
“I think they’re just finding their groove,” she said, noting the team has acquired a couple of new players. “I don’t think the city should lose confidence in this team just yet.”
Details:
- Bleeding Blue is on display at the Steam Whistle Gallery, 255 Bremner Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday until April 30.
