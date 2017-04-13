Murder charge against man in death of pregnant wife upgraded to 1st degree
A
A
Share via Email
PICKERING, Ont. — Police say the murder charge against a man accused in the death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant, has been upgraded.
Durham regional police say the charge against Nicholas Tyler Baig, 25, was upgraded to first-degree from second-degree murder at a court appearance on Thursday.
Baig was arrested at a home in Markham, Ont., last Saturday evening.
Officers said they arrived at the scene of an assault at about 9:45 p.m. last Friday, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdhan.
Investigators say she was found with "obvious signs of trauma."
Police say the baby did not survive.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism