Pride's theme for 2017 is the '+' sign

The theme for Toronto 2017 Pride Month will be “+,” the first time a symbol has been chosen.

The plus sign is meant to show that Pride means many things to many people and is “additive,” according to a statement from Pride Toronto. Executive director Olivia Nuamah wrote that “this is the year to celebrate what we each add to Pride — about how our community is no one thing, and no one way, but instead is multifaceted.”

Pride will feature the plus sign alongside various words, such as +you, +me and +diversity.

The statement goes on to say that “this year’s theme benefits from its ability to transcend language and to honour a broad set of experiences.”

The “+” theme also appears to be an acknowledgement of the current political climate for Pride Toronto and its relationship with various community groups.

Last year, Pride Grand Marshall Black Lives Matter halted the parade with a sit-in and requested no police presence in future marches, among other demands. The move sparked a divisive conversation about what Pride means to various people and groups and who gets included. Ultimately the police said they would not march in 2017.